The Reality of Gun Defense in the Streets
Code Red Defense
Code Red Defense
60 followers
1
90 views • 1 day ago

Learn Self Defense https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

 

In this video, we share tips on the reality of gun defense in the streets.

 

When it comes to gun defense, there is a lot of bad information out there. Many martial artists give the impression that it’s easy to disarm a gunman.

 

It’s not that it can’t be done. It can be done. However, there are a lot of different things to consider. It’s a very dangerous situation to be in and it’s important to learn the fundamental concepts of gun defense.

 

For a complete Gun Defense video visit:

https://www.codereddefense.com/gun-defense/

 

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/the-reality-of-gun-defense-during-a-street-fight/

 

Stay safe,

 

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

self defensecode red defenseself defense tipsthe reality of gun defense in the streetsgun defensegun self defensedefend yourself against a gunhow to trap a gundefend against a gungun self defense tips
