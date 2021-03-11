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Cartel Operation Exposed on Border
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91 views • March 11, 2021
Exclusive footage of a cartel operation on the border. The most sickening part? We’re paying for it.
“It is funded by America,” he said. “NGOs are training people how to break into our country.”
Harrowing scenes of sex abuse on the American side of the border in Yuma, Arizona.
THIS IS A BIPARTISAN ISSUE FUNDED BY BANKS AND JEWISH GROUPS IN THE USA
The same thing was happening under the Trump administration.
Remember it is part of the USMCA and the Global Compact for Migration.
They are coming here to replace you Americans!!!
“It is funded by America,” he said. “NGOs are training people how to break into our country.”
Harrowing scenes of sex abuse on the American side of the border in Yuma, Arizona.
THIS IS A BIPARTISAN ISSUE FUNDED BY BANKS AND JEWISH GROUPS IN THE USA
The same thing was happening under the Trump administration.
Remember it is part of the USMCA and the Global Compact for Migration.
They are coming here to replace you Americans!!!
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