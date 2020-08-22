© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katie Hopkins on Melbourne Lockdown (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
881 views • August 22, 2020
Katie Hopkins on Melbourne Lockdown (MIRRORED)
Mirrored frrom You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/D5wafO2mmP8
Katie Hopkins on the horror story that is leftist control in Melbourne,Australia
Curfew. Drone patrol. Entering your home without a warrant. Suggestions of ‘preventative’ medication’
Mirrored frrom You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/D5wafO2mmP8
Katie Hopkins on the horror story that is leftist control in Melbourne,Australia
Curfew. Drone patrol. Entering your home without a warrant. Suggestions of ‘preventative’ medication’
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.