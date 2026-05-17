Trump’s Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein

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Mossad Ran the 9/11 Attacks, JFK Assasination and the Epstein Blackmail Operation
- Steve Pieczenik
Bernays, Edward L. Propaganda (1928)
https://archive.org/details/bernays-edward-l.-propaganda-1928-1936_202107/page/109/mode/2up
Peace, Propaganda & the Promised Land
https://www.bitchute.com/video/keLiz4H0YbE7/
How to Speak Truth to Power
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FTyi3PhWhV4Z/
Trump Is Acting Like Israel's Puppet, Not Russia's
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/trump-is-acting-like-a-puppet-of-israel-not-russia/
Trump controlled by Mossad
https://crazzfiles.com/trump-controlled-by-mossad-part-1/
Benjamin Netanyahu: Donald Trump is Israel’s Best Puppet Thus Far
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/09/21/benjamin-netanyahu-donald-trump-is-israels-best-puppet/
Is Chabad a Racist Criminal Terrorist Jewish Cult?
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/Chabad-Lubavitch-Identified-as-Supremacist-Criminal-Cult-in-League-With-Mossad21aug16.shtml
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