BrightLearn - Nuclear Energy Encyclopedia: Science, Technology, and Applications edited by Steven B. Krivit

The "Nuclear Energy Encyclopedia: Science, Technology, and Applications" offers a comprehensive exploration of nuclear energy, aiming to dispel myths and highlight its potential amidst ongoing fears and misconceptions. The book delves into the historical context of nuclear energy, acknowledging the fear stemming from catastrophic events like Chernobyl and Fukushima, yet it also underscores the resilience and safety features of modern nuclear plants. By comparing the safety records of nuclear energy with those of other energy sources, such as the devastating environmental and human costs of fossil fuel disasters, the encyclopedia argues that nuclear energy is often unfairly stigmatized. It addresses the common fear linking nuclear energy to nuclear weapons, clarifying that civilian reactors do not produce weapons-grade materials. The book further emphasizes the importance of informed decision-making, urging the public and governments to understand the risks and benefits of nuclear energy. It showcases the remarkable advancements in nuclear technology, such as fast reactors that can utilize nuclear waste as fuel and pebble-bed reactors that enhance safety. Ultimately, the encyclopedia calls for a balanced approach to nuclear energy, advocating for responsible development and regulation to pave the way for a cleaner, safer and more sustainable energy future.





