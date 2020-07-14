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3 Obvious Reasons to Stop 5G
Flemming Blicher
Flemming Blicher
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21 views • July 14, 2020
This video describes the 3 most obvious reasons to put a stop to 5G immediately!

1. The Telecom companies are lying to you about 5G
2. The 'people' never had a demand for 5G
3. 60 GHz chokes the Oxygen

Why are the Telecom companies lying about this? Check out the other videoes on my "Safe Electrowaves" channel on either YouTube/BitChute/Brighteon.

The People never demanded 5G. See the 5G Action Plan for Denmark clearly stating that there is no demand for 5G (page 12):
https://ens.dk/sites/ens.dk/files/Tele/5g_action_plan_for_denmark.pdf

60 GHz has a terrible secret, that the Telecom industry seems to be very happy with:
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001

In the opening speech of the 2020 5G Crissis Summit, Josh del Sol and Dr Rashid Buttar discusses 60 GHz alarming oxygen properties, and the even more alarming health effects on the human body:
https://youtu.be/RjT3tc6aoi4

Link to 'The Russian Study' that Dr Rashid Buttar is discussing, and which was only publicized in 2012, after being classified since 1970'es.:
https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf

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