Trudeau Gates' GPT Biden Laptop BBC

Episode 26 with David Hawkins - Friday, March 24th, 2023





"We show Musk how the BBC's China-Gates GPT fixed Dominion traps for Fox with Trudeau's AI ChildBase program! We #MuskHawkinsFightforTruth offer RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect, block and punish GPT ChildBase impersonators."





**KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT:

- Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected]

- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI

- SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi





Relevant Pictures:





https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200





https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg





This clip might be good to show—BBC driving fake news with GPT China Gates!!!!!





bbc voice assistant azure - Google Search: https://www.google.com/search?q=bbc+voice+assistant+azure&oq=bbc+voice+assistant+azure&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i61j69i60.13923j0j9&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:69aaf996,vid:wJr-lRP7Xlk





‘Brushing Up Your Empire’: Dominion and Colonial Propaganda on the BBC - https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.4324/9780203009116-11/brushing-empire-dominion-colonial-propaganda-bbc-home-services-1939%E2%80%9345-si%C3%A2n-nicholas





US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en





The BBC deploys a custom voice assistant on Microsoft Azure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJr-lRP7Xlk





David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."