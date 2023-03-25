Create New Account
A Warrior Calls
Published a day ago |

Episode 26 with David Hawkins - Friday, March 24th, 2023


"We show Musk how the BBC's China-Gates GPT fixed Dominion traps for Fox with Trudeau's AI ChildBase program! We #MuskHawkinsFightforTruth offer RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect, block and punish GPT ChildBase impersonators."


Relevant Pictures:


https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200


https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg


This clip might be good to show—BBC driving fake news with GPT China Gates!!!!!


bbc voice assistant azure - Google Search: https://www.google.com/search?q=bbc+voice+assistant+azure&oq=bbc+voice+assistant+azure&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i61j69i60.13923j0j9&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:69aaf996,vid:wJr-lRP7Xlk


‘Brushing Up Your Empire’: Dominion and Colonial Propaganda on the BBC - https://www.taylorfrancis.com/chapters/edit/10.4324/9780203009116-11/brushing-empire-dominion-colonial-propaganda-bbc-home-services-1939%E2%80%9345-si%C3%A2n-nicholas


US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en


The BBC deploys a custom voice assistant on Microsoft Azure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJr-lRP7Xlk


