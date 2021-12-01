GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL EXPOSED! - THIS IS ANOTHER COVERUP! - OBAMA APPOINTED JUDGE!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial which is being completely ignored by most in the media as well as snowballed by the media in the actual court proceedings.
No one appears to see the conflict of interest in the judge being a former Obama advisor and appointee as well as having been appointed by Chuck Schumer in the state of New York. Considering the judge is connected to the very people who were involved in the Epstein coverup, one should seriously question the reality of this trial. Is it a fake trial?
The news networks that are allowed in the court are also the same ones that covered up the Epstein story for YEARS and got caught red handed doing so.
We will continue to cover this incredibly important story.
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