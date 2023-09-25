Sabrina/Psinergy: PLOS conscious B2B (brain to brain) communication in humans using non invasive tech

frey effect



microwave auditory effect

can radio frequency be weaponized by pulsing the wave?

voice to skull in from the 60s, very old technology. what do we call it today?

synthetic telepathy and it is commercially available to schools, businesses and the gaming industry

how about brain computer interface with emergent technology?

today’s tech doc is from 2014

this is a mini review as i have a larger dataset coming on bci for the 6g apps for xr, ar and vr etc. along with more data on hbc, human body communication"

"Brain connectivity networks, derived from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), non-invasively quantify the relationship in function, structure, and morphology between two brain regions of interest (ROIs) and give insights into gender-related connectional differences.

"brain regions of interest" - and voice to skull could not do that in 1962 as effectively without hemisync and all the dna researching with eeg overlay and dna sequencing with the global information grid in the 80s and 90s. Nobody said no. Nobody said a word about the wireless body area networks and they are all still going to work today on product lines all over youtube for 'brain computer interface' for synthetic telepathy - hot stuff if you're biohacking or enjoy turning on your coffee pot with your brain. We are all targeted individuals with bans - body area networks and the sooner humans know that and HOW that happened - their body part was stolen and lied about - the sooner more humans will stand up for themselves. The emperor has no biofield. Tell them HOW - show them your pili and help them understand it's just a body part they don't like us talking about. Open the door to discovery ... they did - over 150 years ago. What are they doin now? Today?!"

