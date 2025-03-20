Whereby We Cry, Abba Father, Romans 8 13-17, Morning Manna, Mar 19, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore Romans 8:13-17, discussing the necessity of mortifying the deeds of the body through the Holy Spirit. They emphasize that living according to the flesh leads to spiritual death, whereas those led by the Spirit are identified as the children of God. The discussion highlights the privilege of divine adoption, where believers can intimately address God as "Abba, Father," reflecting a deep personal relationship. They stress that the assurance of salvation comes from the Spirit's witness within us and that being joint heirs with Christ means sharing in both His suffering and His glory.
Topics Covered:
- The necessity of mortifying the deeds of the flesh through the Spirit.
- The assurance of salvation through the Spirit's witness.
- The privilege of divine adoption and calling God "Abba, Father."
- The believer’s identity as a joint heir with Christ.
- The role of suffering in strengthening our relationship with Christ.
- The responsibilities of sonship in the kingdom of God.
Scripture References:
- Romans 8:13 - "For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live."
- Romans 8:14 - "For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God."
- Romans 8:15 - "For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father."
- Romans 8:16 - "The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God."
- Romans 8:17 - "And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together."