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COVID was NOT a Pandemic, But the Vaccine TRULY IS!
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2334 views • May 25, 2022
Biological warfare is rarely used because they can't control who gets hit with it. The weapon could easily kill those who released it. But what if they came up with a way to hit others, yet they can stay safe? Would they use that biological weapon?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Info Wars - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich -
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=628d6a52e5650e1e4ffc0764
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Info Wars - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich -
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=628d6a52e5650e1e4ffc0764
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