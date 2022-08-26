Rumble's CEO on the Merger, Censorship, Big Tech Backlash | Maria Bartiromo

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Rumble's CEO on the Rumble Merger with CFVI
Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski says a new social media ‘ecosystem’ is emerging following Big Tech backlash against content censorship.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1h638v-sec-approves-proposed-rumble-merger-with-cfvi.html