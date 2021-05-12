Quantum vs Ritual. How we DO Spirituality Differently. Slightly Controversial Topics in this Episode

Jo and Honour discuss Quantum Spirituality vs Ritual, Shamanic, Past ways of spiritual practices. What's your preference. There is no right or wrong, just different approaches.

Things heat up a bit at the end as we discuss the different approaches of people waking up and claiming sovereignty and doing THEIR bit to join in on the fight against Tyranny.

We have to grow up, stand up and be heard and avoid the distractions that are being used against us. If you have woken up then it is your responsibility to be involved in the dissemination of information some how.

We are not all in a position to sit at home and just pray things will work out. We are not all Digitial Warriors, Lightworkers or Starseeds. All of us are needed. All skills are needed. All must join together to get the job done. For some it will be online and for others it will be boots on the ground or becoming a local MP in their area or a Rally organiser.

Whatever it is, we must do it together and remember we are all on the same side.