© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum vs Ritual. How we DO Spirituality Differently. Slightly Controversial Topics in this Episode
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 12, 2021
Jo and Honour discuss Quantum Spirituality vs Ritual, Shamanic, Past ways of spiritual practices. What's your preference. There is no right or wrong, just different approaches.
Things heat up a bit at the end as we discuss the different approaches of people waking up and claiming sovereignty and doing THEIR bit to join in on the fight against Tyranny.
We have to grow up, stand up and be heard and avoid the distractions that are being used against us. If you have woken up then it is your responsibility to be involved in the dissemination of information some how.
We are not all in a position to sit at home and just pray things will work out. We are not all Digitial Warriors, Lightworkers or Starseeds. All of us are needed. All skills are needed. All must join together to get the job done. For some it will be online and for others it will be boots on the ground or becoming a local MP in their area or a Rally organiser.
Whatever it is, we must do it together and remember we are all on the same side.
Things heat up a bit at the end as we discuss the different approaches of people waking up and claiming sovereignty and doing THEIR bit to join in on the fight against Tyranny.
We have to grow up, stand up and be heard and avoid the distractions that are being used against us. If you have woken up then it is your responsibility to be involved in the dissemination of information some how.
We are not all in a position to sit at home and just pray things will work out. We are not all Digitial Warriors, Lightworkers or Starseeds. All of us are needed. All skills are needed. All must join together to get the job done. For some it will be online and for others it will be boots on the ground or becoming a local MP in their area or a Rally organiser.
Whatever it is, we must do it together and remember we are all on the same side.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.