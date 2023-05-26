https://gettr.com/post/p2hup9xad58

05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The best way to defeat the CCP in the United States is to expose the American proxies working for the CCP and root out the CCP-installed elected officials in this country and career bureaucrats within the DOJ and the FBI because these are the inside threats that are destroying America from within. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：在美国打倒中共的最好方式就是揭露为中共效力的卖美贼，并清除中共安插在这个国家的当选官员和安插在司法部、联邦调查局内部的职业官僚，因为这些人是内部威胁，他们正在从内部摧毁美国。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



