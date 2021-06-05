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AW31 - The Nine Stone Covenant and Angels of Rebellion, // ANGEL WARS
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93 views • June 05, 2021
In this teaching Loren explains the original 9 Stone Covenant and how it was the foundation of the Old Testament prior to the children of destiny coming to age in the 12 Stone Covenant of the New Testament.
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