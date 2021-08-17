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F*CK YOUR VACCINE
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142 views • August 17, 2021
"YOU DON'T LOCK SOMEONE UP BECAUSE OF NOT TAKING A VACCINE, YOU EXCLUDE THEM FROM CERTAIN THINGS"
The dangerous and mad professor, Luke O'Neill, thinks that it's okay to blatantly discriminate against Irish citizens who chose not to or who couldn't get a CONvid vaccine! Newstalk and like O'Neill are the enemies of Ireland. They are helping to tear the fabric of Irish society apart with their utterly despicable medical apartheid.
The dangerous and mad professor, Luke O'Neill, thinks that it's okay to blatantly discriminate against Irish citizens who chose not to or who couldn't get a CONvid vaccine! Newstalk and like O'Neill are the enemies of Ireland. They are helping to tear the fabric of Irish society apart with their utterly despicable medical apartheid.
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