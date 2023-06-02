Andrew Wakefield Explains How The MRNA Genetic Engineering Covid Vaccine Is Like An Operating System

▶️ Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a752d61c-7c88-4011-bcc0-2271ce1fdf12

✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope

♥️ Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, Romans 1:21-22

✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/