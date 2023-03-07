Emmanuel Daniel: U.S. Will Pull Another 1971 & Launch World Into Metaverse!

Emmanuel Daniel discusses the idea of East versus West and it being a Western construct, we're in a multipolar world. He argues the U.S. is a dysfunctional state because it spearheads the development of new systems of governance and suffers the consequences, but that the rest of the world shares in those benefits. He explains how China became successful and how the "reset" of the Cultural Revolution played a role. He doesn't feel the U.S is declining but rather pushing ahead into the networked world. Just like the U.S. had to reinvent itself in 1971 by closing the gold window, he feels we are at another critical juncture where the U.S. will pull yet another trick and take the world into a digital economy (e.g. CBDCs, metaverse).





About Emmanuel Daniel

Emmanuel Daniel is a global thought leader in the future of finance. He is an entrepreneur, writer, and listed as a top 10 global influencer in the "Fintech Power50" list for 2021 and 2022. Much of Emmanuel's writing covers the future of finance, with a special focus on how cryptocurrencies, blockchain, gaming, and other technologies are opening the doors to new transactional opportunities. His next book, “The Great Transition – the personalization of finance is here,” is slated for September, 30th 2022 and covers how the US has shaped worldwide financial innovations. Emmanuel travels widely and has visited more than 100 countries and is working on his next book tentatively titled “The Winning Civilization.” As an entrepreneur, he was previously a member of the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), a prestigious grouping of young business owners worldwide. Emmanuel was trained as a lawyer, has degrees from the National University of Singapore and the University of London, and attended a course on economics at Columbia University in New York. He travels widely and divides his time between Singapore, Beijing, and New York.





