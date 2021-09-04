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Value of a Pasture Walk
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41 views • September 04, 2021
In this episode, we discussed the importance of going on pasture walks to expand your knowledge. Pasture walks are one of the key components in becoming an expert Grazer. In addition, meeting your fellow farmers and seeing the techniques they utilized is essential to your knowledge base.
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