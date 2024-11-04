Peter Nygard | "If You Have An Abortion That Is Very Valuable, Umbilical Cord, the Placenta, Even Your Period Blood Is So Rich w/ Stem Cells. The Best Eggs Are 16-18 Years Old. As You Get Older, Your Heads Get Weaker."





119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon?

READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content





*************************************************************************





**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content