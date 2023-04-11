Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 4.10.2023 FAMILY matters! The SNOWBALL has BEGUN rolling! Protective measures are in PLACE! PRAY!
91 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Apr 10, 2023


Well, this is always the most emotional time of the year for me. The Masters Golf Tournament always has something special that tugs at the heart strings for me. I will share more today. We will cover President Trump at UFC, the intel board big comms, Twitter, Biden crime family, and the common theme of destroying the core of family and children… and how we win in the end.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Music Love's Theme

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_zL0EraakQ


The Dalai Lama tells a reporter that president Donald Trump lacks moral principle. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46745


Stand up and be counted men. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46744


They're all being hit with their correct titles of government funded media. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46734


Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump at the UFC, calls him “greatest President in the history of the world” and then starts a “Let’s go Brandon" chant off. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46733


Riley Gaines is a hero of women and everyone must get behind her as she fights. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46731


Crowds break out into patriotic chants as they see Trump at the UFC last night. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46721


Mr Beast (viewed by millions of kids on social media) has a tranny mate who has a toddler son who's 'slaying' some heeled girls shoes? https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46714


Tranny MMA fighter Fallon Fox beating his fellow women fighters in the octagon. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46710


No amnesty. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/46699


"DEMON PECESSED " https://t.me/RatchetTruth/62542


Large group of children start LET’S GO BRANDON chant at Adidas Wrestling Nationals in Independence, MO.. https://t.me/Q_Anon8/38588


Jesus lives https://dailyverses.net/resurrection/nkjv/kjv

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2he328-4.10.23-family-matters-the-snowball-has-begun-rolling-protective-measures-a.html


Keywords
trumpnewschildrenpresidentfamilychristiantwitterufcpraybiden crime familyltand we knowexposing evilwe winsnowballintel boardprotective measuresbig commsdestroying the family

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket