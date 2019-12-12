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Master Iridologist - Trinity School of Natural Health
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30 views • December 12, 2019
For thousands of years, the Iris has been examined to determine potential deficiencies and health issues in the body. Every human optic nerve contains 800,000 to 1.7 million nerve fibers endings. These nerves connect our eyes to the brain and continue down our spinal cord, connecting to every organ and gland in our body. This course utilizes the Iridology Chart, developed by Bernard and Ellen Jensen, which tells us what markings in the Iris may be pointing to issues in certain organs or glands. Our Iridology program is an International Iridology Practitioners Association Sanctioned Program.
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