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HOW TO DISSOLVE CHALLENGES BY WRITING A NEW MINDSTORY
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20 views • February 24, 2021
School is starting soon, summer holidays are ending and the world in chaos, so you might be facing a few challenges. In this episode we’ll explore a 5 step process to dissolve those challenges and more easily create the outcomes you want.
Topics Covered:
0:45 - Focus on what you DO want instead of what you DON’T want
2:15 - Love the rocks
4:32 - De-clutter your mind and heart
5:50 - Download your inner genius
7:57 - Write a new MindStory
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LINKS
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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
---------------------------------
Topics Covered:
0:45 - Focus on what you DO want instead of what you DON’T want
2:15 - Love the rocks
4:32 - De-clutter your mind and heart
5:50 - Download your inner genius
7:57 - Write a new MindStory
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business]. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
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