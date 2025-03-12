BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Tariff War Escalates: Trump vs. Canada - Ontario Energy Tax and Steel/Aluminum Tariffs Explained"
Maverick News
Maverick News
21 views • 1 month ago

"Welcome to Maverick News! Today, March 11, 2025, we’re diving into the escalating tariff war between the U.S. and Canada. President Donald Trump announced plans to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S. This tit-for-tat trade battle saw a dramatic twist when Ford agreed to pause the energy tax after talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, prompting Trump to back off the 50% tariff threat—for now. Instead, a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and other nations will take effect at midnight. What does this mean for both economies? We break down the latest developments, the Ontario energy tax rollback, Trump’s steel and aluminum tariff stance, and the potential fallout. Don’t miss our analysis—subscribe and hit the bell for more updates on this unfolding story!"

This title and description capture the key events of the day: Trump's initial tariff hike threat, Ontario's energy tax move and subsequent pause, and the final decision to stick with a 25% tariff.


PLUS FEATURE INTERVIEW: YARYNA - LIVING IN THE FACE OF WAR

Direct from Ukraine - learn what life is like under the constant threat of missiles, and how one woman has decided to live her life while surrounded by the destruction and death imposed on her and her community by Russian attacks on her her culture, her country, her family, her home.


Please support our Journalism by donating at: https://www.freedomreporters.com


Visit our Website at: https://www.mavericknews.ca

