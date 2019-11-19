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ATi Inductively Powered Half Shaft Telemetry System
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23 views • November 19, 2019
ATi’s Half Shaft Telemetry System transmits torque signals from rotating shafts to a stationary telemetry receiver. It connects directly to strain gages adhered to the shaft converting it into a torque sensor allowing it to transmit shaft torque while the vehicle is operating. This system is a testing tool used by automotive and racing engineers to obtain real-time torque measurements from vehicle drivelines. The system can be installed on most any size shaft and is completely field installable by the user.
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
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