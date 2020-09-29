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THE GREAT RESET (Explained!)
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139 views • September 29, 2020
After doing 100's of hours of research under lock-down its clear to me that agenda 2030, the great economic reset and ID2020 are the main drivers behind what's going on hidden behind the guise of a virus.
We'll be looking at:
- What is The Great Reset?
- What is the World Economic Forum? (WEF)
- What is the significance of Davos, Switzerland?
- Who pays for the Davos conference?
- Who are the key players involved?
- What is the 4th Industrial Revolution?
- And finally, could there be a potential financial reset?
- What does all this mean for you?
We'll be looking at:
- What is The Great Reset?
- What is the World Economic Forum? (WEF)
- What is the significance of Davos, Switzerland?
- Who pays for the Davos conference?
- Who are the key players involved?
- What is the 4th Industrial Revolution?
- And finally, could there be a potential financial reset?
- What does all this mean for you?
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