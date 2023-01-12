Drink Along 59: Bells Brewing Official Hazy IPA 3.75/5

"A refined beer for those who love hops and for those who prefer wheat beers. Go ahead and make it Official."This week we're taking a look at one from the great state of Michigan. We've had some bells products before and they run the gamut from really good to middlin fair. I don't think I've had a wheat IPA before but What The Hay , as they say lol

This is another of their IPAs (hazy seems to be the current thing these days) and it's based loosely on a hefe platform. That being said she's not bad at all.

Running 6.4 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 24.

Thanks for watching

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr