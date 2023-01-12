Create New Account
Drink Along 59: Bells Brewing Official Hazy IPA 3.75/5
Beer and Gear
Published 21 hours ago

"A refined beer for those who love hops and for those who prefer wheat beers. Go ahead and make it Official."This week we're taking a look at one from the great state of Michigan. We've had some bells products before and they run the gamut from really good to middlin fair. I don't think I've had a wheat IPA before but What The Hay , as they say lol

This is another of their IPAs (hazy seems to be the current thing these days) and it's based loosely on a hefe platform. That being said she's not bad at all.

Running 6.4 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 24.

Thanks for watching

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

