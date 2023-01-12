Drink Along 59: Bells Brewing Official Hazy IPA 3.75/5

"A refined beer for those who love hops and for those who prefer wheat beers. Go ahead and make it Official."This week we're taking a look at one from the great state of Michigan. We've had some bells products before and they run the gamut from really good to middlin fair. I don't think I've had a wheat IPA before but What The Hay , as they say lol
This is another of their IPAs (hazy seems to be the current thing these days) and it's based loosely on a hefe platform. That being said she's not bad at all.
Running 6.4 for the ABV, 45 for the IBUs and an SRM best guessed at 24.
Thanks for watching
Big 3
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.