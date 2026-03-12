There's no state on planet more murderous than Israel’ – Mearsheimer

💬 “So the idea that they would use nuclear weapons [against Iran] is certainly plausible. And I really worry about this scenario,” Prof. John Mearsheimer underlines.

💬 “If the Israelis lose in Iran, they will be fully aware that they lost,” which could prod them “to think about using nuclear weapons,” the pundit adds.

Adding:

🚨🚨 ALL US bases in the Middle East should be CLOSED — they will be attacked: 🇮🇷 Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

KEY TAKEAWAYS from his speech:

🌏 The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used

🌏 However, we will obtain compensation from the enemy by any means necessary. If they refuse, we will seize their assets to the extent we deem appropriate. Should that not be possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property

🌏 The Islamic Republic does not seek domination or colonial influence in the region. We remain fully prepared for unity and warm, mutual relations with all neighboring countries





@geopolitics_prime