Miles Guo: Dong Hong is the key vassal of Wang Qishan

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1/30/2022 Miles Guo: Dong Hong, who is the key vassal of Wang Qishan, the so-called anti-corruption czar of Communist China, got a suspended death penalty for the embezzlement case of Guangzhou International Trust & Investment Corp involving several hundred million yuan