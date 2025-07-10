BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Flynn Network Part 4 LIES & TIES
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
214 followers
35 views • 2 days ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lmvwJgZt7dM&pp=0gcJCcEJAYcqIYzv

.

isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

.

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ef6c31a73982f0c1e6d13c

￼￼￼

.

https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/70399

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932178614415430120?t=l_OQfORIDELvDdG-HAW-mg&s=19


Global foresight biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c9f52b3c6e6cdc02674e4c

.

Global Foresight Factory https://www.foresightfactory.co/biodigital-convergence/

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932190817743233401?t=5M9FssYmBsWQm0YvRcgY5Q&s=19


who is the global foresight group https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+global+foresight+group&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e1b79b5e61f596e1d4c0e6

.

Global Foresight Funding https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+group+funding&source=android&summary=1&conversation=a340b6f1ccd66063496642

.

global foresight group policy Horizons Canada https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+foresight+group+policy+Horizons+Canada&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b641dc91beeafe6b6cfae5

￼￼￼

.

"The vision of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is a future in which the ability to understand and control matter at the nanoscale" nano.gov

.

"Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines" 

Keywords
trump20242030covid
