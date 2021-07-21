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dry your clothes and save money (or make some)
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162 views • July 21, 2021
u can make about $2 worth of nearly the same distilled water as what you pay $1 / gal for at the store, not quite as pure (about 40 ppm i measured) - store bought is prob. around 10 - and not drinkable, but for other distilled water needs .. what apain lugging around a gallon jug from the store to the car to your house !!!
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