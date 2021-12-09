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Nuclear War Red Alert: US Government Now Publicly Threatening Russia With Preemptive Thermonuclear War – FULL SHOW 12/8/21
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181 views • December 09, 2021
We’ve arrived at the same geopolitical place in world history where we were at the beginning of WWI & WWII! Except this time, there’s nuclear weapons! Meanwhile, the World Bank has issued more warnings of “imminent global financial collapse.”
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