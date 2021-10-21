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Dr. Carrie Madej Shocking - Releases FIRST LOOK at Pfizer Vial Contents
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213 views • October 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnzy9f-shocking-dr.-carrie-madej-releases-first-look-at-pfizer-vial-contents.html
There is absolutely NO DOUBT that the entire system has been stolen from "We The People", and the time is NOW to RISE UP and make our DEMANDS! This government was set up for ordinary people to represent ALL people, and we CANNOT wait to secure our future!
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There is absolutely NO DOUBT that the entire system has been stolen from "We The People", and the time is NOW to RISE UP and make our DEMANDS! This government was set up for ordinary people to represent ALL people, and we CANNOT wait to secure our future!
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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