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GIRLS IN THE UK KNOW - DON'T TRUST THE GOVERNMENT AND DON'T TAKE THE JAB
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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191 views • October 09, 2021
MIRRORED FROM
Via: XANDREWX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xandrewx/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4h3T932Rrmx4/
SCUM MEDIA: https://t.me/unwashed2020
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Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
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COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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