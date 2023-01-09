ENVIRONMENTAL TOXICITY BEING RAMPED UP. ANTEDOTAL EXPERIENCE

My normal fulvic acid detox was incredible difficult this time. It's always the same... and I haven't changed anything... I'm thinking this can only be due to to environmental toxins. A brief story of what happened toe personally
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.