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Trans Regrets Operation, Says It’s Something No Kid Should Be Put Through
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2263 views • March 09, 2022
Scott in Idaho calls in and joins Kristi Leigh and Jeff Younger to give his testimony about his journey back into the body he was born with and what he has had to deal with.
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