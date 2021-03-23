CHILDREN TO BE FORCE VAXXED! - AS COUNTLESS PEOPLE DIE, GOVERNMENT TARGETS KIDS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
Help PROMOTE health by contributing to Learn The Risk's campaign for Brandy Vaughn's 45th birthday HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/happy-birthday-brandy-car-wrapping-gift/?fbclid=IwAR2qGKd7erBT0ogN36upKNNJJgqXZU2KP-lo-XKyHOUdB8iHTF-2oa-bb_8
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent reports pushing children to get the covid vaccine despite countless studies showing that children are largely immune and that the vaccine could be dangerous for children.
Dr. Kawsar Talaat of the eugenics loving Johns Hopkins Institute says that children need to be vaccinated or else there will be no immunity. While this could lead to mass sterylization of the planet, that doesn't worry a eugenecist, it pleases them. With children facing health problems for the rest of their lives, this could snowball fast and create a civilization of robots essentially.
Also, it is worth pointing out that SAR-Cov2 has NEVER been isolated from a human. It's been isolated from a monkey, but not humans. There are no tests in use to actually sequence the virus, just PCR tests that test for whether you have or you've HAD a virus or bacterial illness in your life the more the cycles are throttled. Not only is this all utter nonsense, it's dangerous too. Extremely dangerous.
Destroying your immune system, raising your risk of cancer, causing brain injury, the side effects stack up high.
Meanwhile, vaccine passports are coming into effect in many places as predicted. The governments of the world are claiming they're not vaccine passports however. They're calling them vaccine IDs. Great.
People are being told in Canada and elsewhere that they cannot go to sports games or go to restaurants, or go on cruise ships for that matter without a jab. This is basically like dangling keys in front of a baby and it's evil.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this issue closely!
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
IN SUPPORT OF BRANDY VAUGHAN:
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021