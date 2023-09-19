Creamy Coconut Blueberry Smoothie (Dairy-Free!)
- 4 tbs Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder
- 1 cup water
- 1 tbsp Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder
- 1 frozen banana
1. Place all ingredients in a blender.
2. Blend until smooth.
