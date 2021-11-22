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Wardo-Rants
DR. DAVID MARTIN AT THE RED PILL EXPO REVEALS WHO 'THEY' ARE
The names and faces of the people who created this Covid “theater of terror” and who are murdering adults and children with their bio-weapon.