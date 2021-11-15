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Grave Warning: Dead Man Says Covid-19 Vaccine Killed Him
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1354 views • November 15, 2021
undefinedToday on TruNews, a dead man speaks from the grave, as he pleads with the world to avoid the vaccine. Before he died, the California man left a warning that was published in his obituary. Rick shares this story and offers comment.
Later, updates on Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, as both are facing massive legal challenges moving forward. A German defense minister threatens a nuclear first strike as the hybrid war with Russia heats up.
We finish up the Godcast with sinkholes and scorpion storms. Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/15/21
Later, updates on Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, as both are facing massive legal challenges moving forward. A German defense minister threatens a nuclear first strike as the hybrid war with Russia heats up.
We finish up the Godcast with sinkholes and scorpion storms. Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/15/21
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