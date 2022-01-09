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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0515 - Ryan T Hacke - Ryan's family recounts the crime at his grave
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11 views • January 09, 2022
Ryan was sitting in a car seat in a vehicle with his father and older brother at a gas station, when Mathis pulled out a gun and shot at them, striking Ryan in his left eye. He was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.
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