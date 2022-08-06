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Dr Richard Fleming is an American Medical Doctor, specialising in cardiology and has a law degree.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the American Society of Internal Medicine, he is a medical patent expert, has authored between 400 and 500 medical papers, and has sat on review boards of medical journals.
In March this year, he testified that:
1.SARS-CoV-2 is a lab-engineered bio-weapon, funded by the US government, the result of gain-of-function research on the spike protein, making it more infectious.
Source: https://principia-scientific.com/dr-richard-fleming-says-covid-is-an-engineered-bioweapon/
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