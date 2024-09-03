BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Palestinian ambulance blocked by Israeli bulldozers
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has accused Israeli forces of blocking one of their ambulances in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The PRCS posted a video to their X account of two Israeli bulldozers blocking a Red Crescent ambulance and support vehicle from progressing down a main road. A third bulldozer then appears, and all three vehicles drive directly at the ambulance, forcing it to turn and flee down a side street. The video ends with the bulldozers occupying the intersection.

The West Bank has become the latest target of Israeli forces as they seek to widen the conflict against Hamas. The PRCS has accused Israeli forces of obstructing humanitarian relief efforts in stricken areas, especially Jenin, while journalists have reportedly also come under fire during the raids.

Mirrored - RT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
israelpalestinewest bankiofisraeli army
