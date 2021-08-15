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ERIC CLAPTON TALKS ABOUT HIS COVID VAXX EXPERIENCE
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392 views • August 15, 2021
ERIC CLAPTON TALKS ABOUT HIS COVID VACCINE EXPERIENCE
So here is the video about the interview with the singer Eric Clapton, who took both shots of the Astra Zenica Covid Vaccine. He goes over his experience after taking each shot, and reveals some pretty nasty side effects. If you want to skip forward to the point where you left off on YouTube, it is at the 04:15 minute mark on this video, if not, here is the full interview from the beginning…
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So here is the video about the interview with the singer Eric Clapton, who took both shots of the Astra Zenica Covid Vaccine. He goes over his experience after taking each shot, and reveals some pretty nasty side effects. If you want to skip forward to the point where you left off on YouTube, it is at the 04:15 minute mark on this video, if not, here is the full interview from the beginning…
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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