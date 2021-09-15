© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPTOGENETICS AND THE WEAPONIZATION OF LIGHT BY THE MILITARY BIOTECH COMPLEX
Follow
1
Share
Report
211 views • September 15, 2021
OPTOGENETICS AND THE WEAPONIZATION OF LIGHT BY THE MILITARY BIOTECH COMPLEX https://www.minds.com/silviucostinescu/
You thought Magnetogenetics are scary? Optogenetics are a similar thing, but using light instead of electromagnetism, non-invasive and non-detectable. Both stem from DARPA’s BRAIN Initiative.
And you may be able to avoid EMF radiation, but you can’t avoid light.
https://www.mightexbio.com/patterned-illumination-optogenetics-experiments-3/
(BIOHACKING P.6)
This actually touches on a wide array of concerns, from LEDs to vaccines, The Great Reset and the smart grid.
I am very confident that if you pay attention to this video presentation from start to end, you will spend one hour, but you will save incommensurably more hours of guessing, wondering and researching. Not just the many hours I spent doing this, but the many more hours I learned where to look for and how to connect things.
You’re still supposed to not take my word and do your own research, but this will give you some of the best tips on the topic.
https://silview.media/tag/covid-19/
Selective Optogenetic Stimulation with MEA to Detect Spread – Papasavvas et al. 2020 eNeuro
Interneurons are directly connected by gap junctions to other interneurons, and this provides a highly specific excitatory link. It is relatively unknown how gap-junction mediated propagation may be linked to increased activity. Papasavvas et al. 2020 tested the hypothesis that raised extracellular potassium levels may be associated with extreme levels of neuronal activity.
Papasavvas et al. 2020 used Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator to illuminate only specific electrodes on the MEA.
To test this hypothesis, the authors recorded electrophysiological activity in slices with normal or increased potassium levels, and they used optogenetics to activitate parvalbumin-expressing interneurons with ChR2. Field potentials were measured using a MEA placed along layer V of the occipital cortical slices. Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator was used to illuminate three to four adjacent electrodes (300-400um x 10 um square) with a 470nm LED. The experiments were performed under a 4x objective, yielding an approximate 2 mw/mm2 of intensity under the objective. Following optogenetic stimulation, the spread of activity was measured and sampled at 100um spaces between individual electrodes in conjunction with pharmacological manipulations.
Papasavvas et al. 2020 showed at baseline extracellular potassium levels that neural activity was limited to the electrodes illuminated. However, by increasing potassium levels, there was increased spontaneous activity and a time-locked burst of firing at least 150um away from recording sites following optogenetic stimulation. The proportion of slices that showed propagation from the illumination site increased with the associated extracellular potassium levels. In this paper, Papasavvas demonstrate using patterned illumination and MEA recordings that extracellular potassium levels affect the spontaneous activity of interneurons.
Soma-Targeted Optogenetics with Electrophysiology – Anastasiades et al. 2020 Biorxiv
There are reciprocal connections between the prefrontal cortex (PFC), mediodorsal (MD), and ventromedial (VM) thalamic nuclei. However, how these different thalamic nuclei communicate with the prefrontal cortex is unclear. Anastasiades et al. 2020 set out to understand the nature of these connections using techniques such as anatomical tracing, electrophysiology, and optogenetics.
Anastasiades et al. 2020 used Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator to optogenetically stimulate individual interneuron somas while recording from a pyramidal neuron.
The authors first demonstrated using anatomical tracing that the VM projections were found in layer 1a of the PFC and MD projections in layer 1b of the PFC. Specifically, it was found that NDNF+ cells receive inputs from VM in layer 1a of the PFC, and VIP+cells receive inputs from MD in layer 1b in MD. These findings suggested separate PFC-thalamic circuits.
With these direct connections established, Anastasiades et al. 2020 investigated how these different cell types—that receive direct input from the thalamus—communicate within local PFC circuits. They recorded responses from local parvalbumin interneurons, somatostatin interneurons, and pyramidal neurons following optogenetic stimulation of NDNF+ and VIP+ cells that expressed ChR2. Interestingly, VIP-evoked IPSCS occurred only in somatostatin interneurons, but not pyramidal cells or parvalbumin interneurons. Conversely, NDNF+-evoked IPSCS occurred in parvalbumin interneurons and pyramidal cells, but not somatostatin interneurons. These findings extended upon the author’s previous experiments by demonstrating distinct microcircuits within the PFC.
You thought Magnetogenetics are scary? Optogenetics are a similar thing, but using light instead of electromagnetism, non-invasive and non-detectable. Both stem from DARPA’s BRAIN Initiative.
And you may be able to avoid EMF radiation, but you can’t avoid light.
https://www.mightexbio.com/patterned-illumination-optogenetics-experiments-3/
(BIOHACKING P.6)
This actually touches on a wide array of concerns, from LEDs to vaccines, The Great Reset and the smart grid.
I am very confident that if you pay attention to this video presentation from start to end, you will spend one hour, but you will save incommensurably more hours of guessing, wondering and researching. Not just the many hours I spent doing this, but the many more hours I learned where to look for and how to connect things.
You’re still supposed to not take my word and do your own research, but this will give you some of the best tips on the topic.
https://silview.media/tag/covid-19/
Selective Optogenetic Stimulation with MEA to Detect Spread – Papasavvas et al. 2020 eNeuro
Interneurons are directly connected by gap junctions to other interneurons, and this provides a highly specific excitatory link. It is relatively unknown how gap-junction mediated propagation may be linked to increased activity. Papasavvas et al. 2020 tested the hypothesis that raised extracellular potassium levels may be associated with extreme levels of neuronal activity.
Papasavvas et al. 2020 used Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator to illuminate only specific electrodes on the MEA.
To test this hypothesis, the authors recorded electrophysiological activity in slices with normal or increased potassium levels, and they used optogenetics to activitate parvalbumin-expressing interneurons with ChR2. Field potentials were measured using a MEA placed along layer V of the occipital cortical slices. Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator was used to illuminate three to four adjacent electrodes (300-400um x 10 um square) with a 470nm LED. The experiments were performed under a 4x objective, yielding an approximate 2 mw/mm2 of intensity under the objective. Following optogenetic stimulation, the spread of activity was measured and sampled at 100um spaces between individual electrodes in conjunction with pharmacological manipulations.
Papasavvas et al. 2020 showed at baseline extracellular potassium levels that neural activity was limited to the electrodes illuminated. However, by increasing potassium levels, there was increased spontaneous activity and a time-locked burst of firing at least 150um away from recording sites following optogenetic stimulation. The proportion of slices that showed propagation from the illumination site increased with the associated extracellular potassium levels. In this paper, Papasavvas demonstrate using patterned illumination and MEA recordings that extracellular potassium levels affect the spontaneous activity of interneurons.
Soma-Targeted Optogenetics with Electrophysiology – Anastasiades et al. 2020 Biorxiv
There are reciprocal connections between the prefrontal cortex (PFC), mediodorsal (MD), and ventromedial (VM) thalamic nuclei. However, how these different thalamic nuclei communicate with the prefrontal cortex is unclear. Anastasiades et al. 2020 set out to understand the nature of these connections using techniques such as anatomical tracing, electrophysiology, and optogenetics.
Anastasiades et al. 2020 used Mightex’s Polygon DMD Illuminator to optogenetically stimulate individual interneuron somas while recording from a pyramidal neuron.
The authors first demonstrated using anatomical tracing that the VM projections were found in layer 1a of the PFC and MD projections in layer 1b of the PFC. Specifically, it was found that NDNF+ cells receive inputs from VM in layer 1a of the PFC, and VIP+cells receive inputs from MD in layer 1b in MD. These findings suggested separate PFC-thalamic circuits.
With these direct connections established, Anastasiades et al. 2020 investigated how these different cell types—that receive direct input from the thalamus—communicate within local PFC circuits. They recorded responses from local parvalbumin interneurons, somatostatin interneurons, and pyramidal neurons following optogenetic stimulation of NDNF+ and VIP+ cells that expressed ChR2. Interestingly, VIP-evoked IPSCS occurred only in somatostatin interneurons, but not pyramidal cells or parvalbumin interneurons. Conversely, NDNF+-evoked IPSCS occurred in parvalbumin interneurons and pyramidal cells, but not somatostatin interneurons. These findings extended upon the author’s previous experiments by demonstrating distinct microcircuits within the PFC.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.