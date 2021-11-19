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Baptism of the Holy Spirit and Spiritual Gifts:
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10 views • November 19, 2021
Intro and Worship Music by Pastor Caspar and Brittany DeMarre
Devotion and Message by Brother George Donovan
www.theupperroomfellowship.org
Please give to the URF ministry if you feel led by the Holy Spirit to help us spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Messiah Yeshua. Thank You and God bless you immensely!
Devotion and Message by Brother George Donovan
www.theupperroomfellowship.org
Please give to the URF ministry if you feel led by the Holy Spirit to help us spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Nazareth Messiah Yeshua. Thank You and God bless you immensely!
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