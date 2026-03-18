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🚨🇮🇷 U.S. TRILLION-DOLLAR DRONE STRATEGY NOW OBSOLETE
The Prisoner
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240 views • 2 days ago

 is shooting down Israeli Hermes 900 heavy drones and their American counterparts, the MQ-9 Reapers, right over Iranian airspace. Here is all you need to know about the Ghaem-118:

🔸 Boasting a 25-kilometer range powered by a turbojet engine and advanced multi-sensor guidance combining radar electro-optical and infrared seekers this low-cost system delivers pinpoint accuracy against low-altitude swarms while defeating Pentagon jamming tactics

🔸 Five-missile tube launchers mounted on rugged ARAS-3 trucks have already scored multiple combat kills against heavy Israeli Hermes 900 and US MQ-9 class drones over provinces like Isfahan and Lorestan

🔸 First unveiled during the February 2025 Great Prophet 19 exercises the Ghaem-118 was built from the ground up as a cheap high-volume counter to Western air dominance

🔸 High-explosive fragmentation warhead shreds small low-signature targets on impact turning million-dollar drones into scrap in seconds

🔸 Fully networked fire-control radar coordinates multiple launchers at once creating a layered kill web across Iranian skies

🔸 With fresh shipments now arming Houthis in Yemen, this system is rapidly multiplying threats to US and Israeli drone fleets far beyond Iran's borders

Do you believe the US can ultimately establish control over Iranian airspace?

Source @NewRulesGeo

----------------

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iranian ghaem-118israeli hermes 900 heavy dronesmq-9 reapers
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