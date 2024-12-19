Can You Be Saved by Keeping the Law? Discover the True Path to Salvation!

Are good works, religion, or keeping the law enough for salvation? Many believe that following the law justifies us before God, but what does the Bible really say? In this powerful devotion, we explore Galatians 2:16, Romans 4:3, and other scriptures to uncover the truth: salvation comes not through works or the law but by faith in Jesus Christ.



Join us as we dive into the Word of God to dispel false hopes and understand the precious gift of grace. This message will challenge you, encourage you, and lead you closer to Christ.



00:00 Introduction and Gratitude

01:16 The Precious Gift of Salvation

01:36 False Hopes of Salvation

02:24 Justification by Faith, Not by Law

03:39 Abraham's Example of Faith

04:41 The Role of the Law and Faith in Salvation

10:39 Conclusion and Final Thoughts







