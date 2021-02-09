Cannabis Investment and M&A Update

The Viridian Capital Advisors monitor capital raises and M&A activity in the cannabis industry. Viridian reported 4 more capital raises and $115.2 million higher volume this week than in the prior week.Compared to the same week last year, there were 3 more transactions and $390M higher volume. This week's average deal size was $39.6M vs. $5.6M in the prior-year period.7 of the 10 companies that raised capital this week came from the Cultivation & Retail sector, with one from Hemp, Biotech/Pharma, and Infused Products & Extracts.2 of the M&As in this week's transactions came from the Cultivation & Retail sector with, one from Investments/M&A and one from Hemp. Two of the targets came from Cultivation & Retail sector, one from Infused Products & Extracts and one from Hemp.Four M&A transactions were completed this week, up from 3 in the prior-year period, with signs of accelerating M&A activity being over $1B of announced deals yet to close.Show Notes:Viridian Capital AdvisorsDeal TrackerHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 647 of The Talking Hedge:Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Podcast, Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks,