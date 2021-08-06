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New Christian FLAT EARTH Show: Celebrate Truth & TheControversy7 Team Up Together!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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63 views • August 06, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 26, 2015 with 8.1K views.
Exciting News! Celebrate Truth & TheControversy7 are teaming up to bring you the first Christian Flat Earth Show on YouTube. The show will feature Flat Earth and other controversial topics exposing the lies of the world and celebrating the truth of God's Word weekly. We are excited to announce this partnership and stay tuned "Controversial TRUTH" is right around the corner.

WATCH EPISODE 1 NOW!!!! WATCH EPISODE 1 NOW!!!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zG4KqwruVY

In this video learn more about the history on how we met and what to expect in the upcoming launch of the weekly Youtube show. Please note: This will be a Christian Show but anyone is welcome here to learn, question and especially grow in the knowledge of Christ. We will be looking at everything from a biblical perspective and showing that the Bible has stood the test of time even up to present day with the revelation of God's stationary flat earth. For both of us the bible is the authority on all topics and while there are many great Flat Earth Shows presently going on that do wonderful work and research from various perspectives, we feel that there is a void for people that want to dig deeper into the bible and have a regular show that we can talk about issues facing Christians around the world and answer questions people have about God, Jesus and the Bible.

This all started when Patricia Steere from 'Flat Earth & other Hot Potatoes' shared Thecontroversy7's link.
Check her show out at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCysWJOqjorQQwc31oDShK6w

Special Flat Earth Show shout-outs to Mark Sargent from 'Strange World', Patricia Steer from 'Flat Earth and other hot potatoes', and Jeran, Bob, TheMogile & Missa from 'Globebusters' All doing great shows from various perspectives and research.

All the Flat Earth Channels need to stand together & Support each other! We all need to stand up together. It is a young & Growing community that needs to work together in order to stand strong.

Check out our channels below and subscribe if you haven't yet. Once you go flat you never go back! Blessings.


TheControversy7's Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7

Celebrate Truth's Channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth

Show Details: Weekly & Bible Based

Subscribe to be notified for Episode 1 of Controversial TRUTH
http://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth?sub_confirmation=1


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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